31-year-old parolee arrested over Topeka woman’s shooting

Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man on parole in connection with the fatal weekend shooting of a woman at a Topeka mobile home park.

Federal marshals took Kajun Brock into custody Wednesday night in Topeka after police had described him as a person of interest in the death of 32-year-old Shakeita Young, local news organizations reported.

Brock was being held Thursday in the Shawnee County jail over possible charges of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $1 million, according to the jail's online records.

State Department of Corrections records show that Brock served time in prison for an aggravated robbery and attempt to flee from law enforcement in June 2012 and for theft, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempting to flee law enforcement in January and February 2013.

State records showed that he was paroled in May 2020 and listed him as absconding from supervision Tuesday.

Police officers found Young with a gunshot wound following a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at a north Topeka mobile home park. Young died at the scene.