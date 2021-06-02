3 teens among 5 killed in horrific Florida crash

A GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses for a 13-year-old Florida boy killed in a horrific car accident over Memorial Day weekend has topped $20,000.

Sebastian Rivas was one of five people killed in the Sunday morning crash in Boca Raton. Rivas was a passenger in a speeding car with eight other teenagers when the car flipped and landed upside down on top of a Mercedes, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies.

All six teens in the back-seat were ejected. The driver of the car, Ramiro Gomez, and Brielle Snowden, 13, were also killed, authorities said.

Gomez' father said his world has been turned upside down, telling the Palm Beach Post his son unexpectedly sent him a heartfelt text days before his death, telling his dad how much he admired him.

“You are my hero papi,” the text read.

“As any father that has lost a kid, I felt that my entire world disappeared,” Jaime Gomez said.

The two occupants in the Mercedes — a married couple in their 50s were pronounced dead at the hospital. The other five teenagers were hospitalized with serious or critical injuries.

There has been an outpouring of support for the teens from teachers, friends and family in the days since the accident claimed five lives. The mother of one of Rivas' friends said she started the fundraiser to help the grieving family. By Wednesday, they had raised $22,420.

“Sebastian was known for his kind heart, deep connection with his family and friends around him, a big brother to his sister Emilia, an excellent student, and one who’s smile radiated in every room he walked into,” said Sue Makenian, who started the fundraising campaign.