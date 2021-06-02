Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Tupelo Daily Journal. May 26, 2021.

Editorial: Everyone deserves kudos after a difficult school year

Most area schools celebrated graduations over the past weekend, marking the end to a strange, difficult year.

The end of the 2019-20 academic year was certainly one that every student will remember. They lost pretty much an entire spring semester of learning. For the Class of 2020, pomp and circumstance was missing. Some held virtual events or odd in-person walks across mostly barren stages.

But for the Class of 2021, graduation actually came at a good time, with COVID declining, society reopening and life starting to resemble what it did two years ago.

The nine months leading up to graduation, however, were anything but normal.

Schools were a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning. Masks became every school’s official uniform. Lunchrooms stood vacant as students ate in classrooms. Most events were canceled or scaled down. Fans were limited in their ability to attend games and matches. The role of teachers grew exponentially. Administrators were as concerned about health care as education.

But through it all, most school districts throughout Northeast Mississippi did a tremendous job of holding everything together, giving students the best experience possible under trying circumstances, and avoided any major COVID outbreaks.

For their parts, students made the most of it. They did their work. They participated in extracurricular activities. They adapted to their new realities.

Graduation this year was not only a celebration for our seniors but an unofficial demarcation between the strange days of school in the time of COVID-19 and what looks to be a return to school as it has been for years.

To our educators, we thank you for your hard work over the past year. While teaching is a rewarding profession, educators are often overlooked, taken for granted and not paid nearly enough even during the best of times. For what you’ve done this past year, you deserve the highest of praise.

To the Class of 2021, we wish you the best in life. You will forever remember your senior year – the challenges and the triumphs – and hopefully it will make you more resilient. Here’s to your future. May it be blessed.

___

(McComb) Enterprise-Journal. May 26, 2021.

Editorial: 2020 census has a dismal map

When Mississippi reported a population decline in the 2020 census, everybody knew the bad news was coming for the state’s rural counties. Even so, a map of the state’s population change during the past decade is disturbing.

According to Mississippi Today, only 17 of the state’s 82 counties gained population during the past decade. The remaining 65, mostly rural and small-town counties, have fewer residents now than they did a decade ago.

The counties that added population fit comfortably into four groups:

• Suburbs, including Madison and Rankin counties next to Jackson, and DeSoto County south of Memphis. DeSoto County’s 16% population increase was the biggest gain in Mississippi during the 2010s.

• College towns. The counties that are home to Ole Miss and Mississippi State gained residents. Forrest County, home to USM, added only a few people, but booming Lamar County to the west added 14%. Jones County, to the north of Hattiesburg, also reported a small population increase.

• The Tupelo area. Maybe it’s a coincidence, but a Toyota assembly plant opened in 2011 in Union County, which is an industrial development partner with neighboring Lee County and Pontotoc County. Toyota now employs 1,700 people, and those three counties reported population increases between 3% and 8%.

• The Gulf Coast. Mississippi’s three counties bordering the Gulf of Mexico each gained residents during the decade — 11% for Harrison County, 9% for Hancock and 3% for Jackson. More interestingly, the three rural counties directly to the north — Pearl River, Stone and George — also added population. George County was up a surprising 7%.

In the southwest part of the state, all eight counties comprising the McComb-Brookhaven-Natchez trade area lost residents. Lincoln County fared the best with a 2.75% population decline, while Pike County lost 3.57%.

Amite County and Walthall County each lost 7% of their residents during the decade. Lawrence County lost 3.5% and Franklin County lost 5.5%.

The census was even harsher along the Mississippi River, as Adams County lost 7% of its residents and Wilkinson County 15%, the fifth-largest decline in the state.

The rah-rah thing to do here is to predict that Mississippi’s population fortunes will turn soon — that as the economy improves, more people will stick around. But how much does it really help the state if population gains are limited to a few fortunate counties, while the remaining 80% of them struggle to get by?

When an area loses population, a lot of the people who leave are those that are willing to put in the work that leads to better opportunities. They are just the kind of people rural counties need in the effort to compete against larger markets. Their departure is a silent signal that too many of our counties don’t measure up.

Most of Mississippi’s rural counties cannot hope to copy the success stories from the 2020 census. Our rural counties are not in the suburbs. They do not have college towns that get gigantic infusions of state education money and thousands of free-spending students. They are nowhere near the tourism of the Gulf Coast. So they must look elsewhere for solutions.

From the list above, the obvious choice is to look at the Tupelo area, where the Toyota plant opened 10 years ago — and the three counties around it added residents.

Rural counties in Mississippi don’t need massive auto assembly plants to do better. They could rebound with smaller employers — successors to those garment manufacturing plants that once upon a time dotted the state. Counties must move together in this direction.

___

(Columbus) The Dispatch. June 1, 2021.

Editorial: Focus on the Issues: Crime

There are few issues that animate public opinion during an election cycle more than crime, so the recent uptick in violent crime in Columbus is an issue that cannot be ignored.

Does Columbus have a crime problem? Yes.

Is it somehow exclusive to our city? Hardly.

For the last decade or so, the perception of Columbus as a city rife with random, often violent crime, has been a stubborn part of the city’s narrative.

Folks want to know what our police department, mayor and city council intend to do about it.

That’s understandable.

Of late, the city has taken to proposing cameras and lights in crime hotspots. Notifying the community of crime has also been stated as a priority, though that has not materialized in any sustained way.

The most recurring solutions we hear concern beefing up the city’s police department and implementing a community policing program.

These are not new ideas, of course.

Four years ago, the city hired a police consultant to conduct a study of the city’s police department. In addition to questioning the leadership ability of then-police chief Oscar Lewis, who retired at the end of that year, the report noted police staffing had fallen by 30 percent in 2016, alone. The department was seriously understaffed.

The report said once the city had increased its staffing it should pursue a community-policing approach, assigning officers to specific areas of the city with the idea that familiarity with the neighborhood could help build relationships between police and residents in those neighborhoods. The consultant said the CPD needed newer, better equipment.

Aggressive marketing and job fairs briefly gave a bump to CPD staffing levels, but the department was never able to hire as many officers as they had budgeted.

Now, four years later, the same issues — and same solutions — have emerged.

It has also been noted that there is a deficit of veteran officers in the department.

That isn’t a new phenomenon, either.

Upon being hired as the city’s police chief in 2011, Selvain McQueen noted the shortage of veteran officers and said the city needed to address that issue by recruiting experienced officers rather than relying on inexperienced recruits.

McQueen also said the success of the department would rely on building strong relationships with churches, civic organizations and residents where crime was especially persistent.

One bright spot of late has been the creation of the Police Oversight Committee, which has often worked to improve transparency and the relationship between citizens and police. The city, to its credit, has been mostly open to feedback from the committee.

The problems are well-defined, and the offered solutions are not new.

Why can’t we recruit and retain officers?

If community policing could be implemented with a fully staffed force, would that actually work to deter crime?

How could we implement a more holistic approach to crime that addresses our youth?

Those are the questions that must be answered.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: In a municipal election marked by exceptionally divisive language and increasingly irresponsible attacks, the actual issues facing Columbus have often been lost. Each day this week, The Dispatch will present an editorial exploring the issues most often cited by readers and candidates. Many of these issues are the same for all Golden Triangle municipalities. Please make plans to vote June 8.)

