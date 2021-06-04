Man sentenced for assaulting Anderson police officer

A McDonald County man has been sentenced for assaulting a police officer during an arrest last year.

Darin J. Eubanks, 29, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for first-degree assault and concurrent terms for three other violations. He must serve 85% of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Eubanks, of Anderson, entered an Alford plea to all four counts May 18 in McDonald County Circuit Court, The Joplin Globe reported.

An Anderson officer responded July 28 to a report of two people using drugs at a swimming area along Indian Creek.

A probable cause statement said the officer tried to arrest Eubanks on a probation violation warrant. Eubanks resisted and fought with the officer, according to the documents. Another officer arrived and the two were able to subdue and arrest Eubanks.

A woman with Eubanks, Tonya Dickson, 42, of Miami, Oklahoma, was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest. She failed to appear in court in April and a warrant was issued for her arrest.