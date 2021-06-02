North Carolina deputy shot while serving eviction notice

A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex in Raleigh and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said the shooting happened while Sgt. Ronald Waller was serving civil papers at the River Birch Apartments on Wednesday morning, news outlets reported.

Waller got no answer the first time he knocked on one door and after serving other summons, he returned to find the door open, Baker said. When Waller identified himself, the man tried to shut the door and Waller tried to stop him.

“At that point gunfire came from inside of that apartment and struck one of our officers twice,” Baker said. “A call for help came in at that point, and we had officers responding from all over the city.”

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said two other deputies were in the area when Waller was shot. Raleigh police responded and officers put Waller in a police vehicle and started to take him off the property. They were met by Emergency Medical Services personnel, which took him to WakeMed, where a team was waiting. Waller underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon.

“That action has been decisive. It is ongoing and will continue until all danger has passed,” Dr. Chuck Harr, WakeMed’s chief medical officer, said.

A suspect, Eddie Dewain Craig, 32, was taken into custody, Baker said. Craig was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, Raleigh police said. Craig remains in the Wake County jail, Baker said.

Baker said he did not think Waller had been issued a body camera.

"Every assignment within this office is dangerous,” Baker said. “A veteran officer went into a gunfight today just trying to serve a civil paper.”