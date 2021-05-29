Alabama man gets 10 years in drug case

An Alabama man convicted in a drug distribution case has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze on Friday sentenced Anthony Lamon Frazier, 39, of Talladega, to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in a news release.

A jury convicted Frazier in December of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors said he delivered almost two pounds of methamphetamine to an individual in October 2019 and used his county government work truck to distribute the drugs, Escalona's office said.