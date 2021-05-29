Park officials ban alcohol at northwest Indiana beach

Park officials have ordered an emergency ban on booze at a northwestern Indiana beach due to fights and other disorderly behavior among visitors.

The alcohol ban at Porter Beach in Porter was announced Friday afternoon and remains in effect to Sept. 7, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The presence of park and local police also will be increased. The beach is along Lake Michigan, northeast of Gary. It remains open to the public.

Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz made the decision after a rash of disorderly conduct, drunken behavior, harassment and fights.

Problems related to alcohol consumption first were noticed last summer, said Bruce Rowe, park spokesman.

“In the spring we saw the resumption of people getting out of control due to excessive drinking and we have ramped up law enforcement personnel to try and get things back under control and let this be a family beach as it has always been intended to be,” Rowe said.