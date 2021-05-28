Early civil rights activist honored in Hattiesburg

A minister who testified before Congress about the need for voting rights in the 1950s will be honored in Hattiesburg for work as an early civil rights activist in Mississippi.

A new historic marker will be unveiled Saturday honoring the late Rev. W.D. Ridgeway, the Hattiesburg American reported.

Ridgeway, who led True Light Baptist with his wife Gracie, was repeatedly refused the right to vote. He testified to a Senate subcommittee about voting rights violations in Mississippi in 1957 before passage of the Civil Rights Act that same year.

“Rev. Ridgeway was a courageous leader and traveled all over Mississippi speaking of the unfair treatment of African Americans during the Jim Crow period,” said attorney Glenda Funchess.

Rideway's family was harassed for his work, and Funchess said he was under constant surveillance by the Mississippi State Sovereignty Commission, which sought to maintain racial segregation, and the racist White Citizens Council.

Also in Hattiesburg, home of the University of Southern Mississippi, WDAM-TV reported that part of a highway was renamed Thursday to honor Clyde Kennard, who repeatedly tried to become the first Black student at the school in the 1950s. He never gained entrance and died in 1963.