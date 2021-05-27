Ex-State Patrol sergeant decertified over sex on duty

A former sergeant in the Washington State Patrol had his state peace officer certification revoked over allegations he carried out a sexual affair with a woman while on duty, including two encounters a state hearings panel deemed nonconsensual.

The state Criminal Justice Training Commission’s decision Wednesday in the case of Sean Carr effectively bans him from again serving as a police officer in Washington, The Seattle Times and Northwest News Network reported.

Carr resigned from the Patrol in July. Since Carr’s case was heard last month, the state Legislature passed a bill to significantly broaden the circumstances for decertification. Gov. Jay Inslee signed it and it takes effect in July.

In its final order, the commission said Carr’s conduct constituted the crimes of failure of duty and official misconduct by, among other things, “intentionally choosing to pursue his own sexual gratification rather than use his on-duty time to perform his lawful responsibilities as a peace officer.”

Carr, who is the son-in-law of State Patrol Chief John Batiste, denied having any nonconsensual sex. The charges against Carr stemmed from an off-and-on affair he had with a former civilian employee of the State Patrol that lasted from 2012 to 2017.

In their decision to decertify Carr, the five-member panel noted that Carr admitted to the majority of sexual misconduct allegations, including sending sexually explicit videos while in uniform and having sex while on duty.

Washington has around 11,000 certified officers, and the state has only decertified about 230 officers in nearly two decades. At least six officers have lost their licenses due to on-duty sex, including Carr. One had his case overturned on appeal.