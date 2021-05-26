Vancouver to create camp for unsheltered for first time

The city of Vancouver, Washington is preparing to set up campsites for unsheltered people in what would be the the first such effort in the city.

A plan unveiled this week would create at least one organized camp somewhere in the city limits by September, with a capacity for between 20 and 40 campers, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. City staff plans to have up to three such areas operating by December.

The Vancouver City Council on Monday seemed unanimously in support, but no official action was taken, according to OPB. Where the proposed camps would go remains unclear.

Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said she and other council members are aware that choosing a location will be difficult.

Public backlash over homeless services is familiar in Vancouver, and city officials said they plan a blitz of public outreach.

Jamie Spinelli, Vancouver’s homeless response coordinator, said the city has a rough list of possible locations, but will discuss first with neighborhood groups.

“It’s going to be a huge community engagement effort,” Spinelli said. “I’m really trying to avoid this becoming a rift between the community and the city."

Campsites could make it easier to deliver services like treatment for substance abuse or behavioral health problems, Spinelli said. They could also have bathrooms, handwashing stations and storage space.