Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Editorial: Bodycams work only if footage made public

Body camera footage The Associated Press obtained last week reveals a shocking but all-too-familiar scene.

The footage, which The AP obtained after authorities kept it secret for two years, shows Louisiana state troopers “stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologized for leading them on a high-speed chase.” The man, Ronald Greene, later died.

Troopers initially told Greene’s family that he died on impact after crashing into a tree during the chase and later said he died on the way to the hospital after struggling with officers. The long-withheld video tells a different story — one even kept from doctors and medical examiners.

The incident is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation, but it would likely not be if not for the bodycam footage.

More disturbing than the footage itself is the brazenness with which troopers initially lied about what happened, claiming Greene died in a crash.

According to The AP, a medical report the news organization obtained last year shows that “an emergency room doctor noted Greene arrived dead at the hospital, bruised and bloodied with two stun-gun prongs in his back. That led the doctor to question troopers’ initial account that Greene had ‘died on impact’ after crashing into a tree. ‘Does not add up,’ the doctor wrote.”

Body camera footage is meant to reassure citizens, to give them reason to trust the judgment of law enforcement. Last month, a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, came under scrutiny for shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl. In that case, authorities quickly released the officer’s bodycam footage, which showed the girl attempting to stab another female just before the officer fired.

In that case, bodycam footage quickly defused a tense, racially charged situation. The shooting was tragic, but it seemed justified to most people who saw the footage.

When law enforcement withholds bodycam and other video footage, however, it makes the public suspicious, and with good reason, given the many cases in which the footage, when finally released, contradicts law enforcement’s initial accounts.

The Huntsville City Council voted to spend as much as $125,000 for the legal defense of officer William Darby, who was subsequently convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a suicidal man. As a result, Huntsville taxpayers are on the hook for $89,132 so far. The council voted to fund Darby’s defense without looking at the bodycam footage that became a major part of the prosecution’s case at trial.

One council member, Devyn Keith, now says it was a mistake to defend Darby without first seeing the video of the slaying.

“If you’ve done nothing wrong, then you have nothing to hide” is a shopworn saying, usually uttered by law enforcement officials, prosecutors and politicians as an excuse to invade the privacy of private citizens. But law enforcement officials, representing the public and performing public duties, should have no such expectation of privacy.

While it is certainly good that bodycams are increasingly standard equipment for law enforcement, it is not good that we’ve come to expect its prompt release only when it exonerates law enforcement of any wrongdoing.

Open records laws give authorities too much leeway to determine what they think is in the public’s interest to release.

It’s becoming increasingly clear, however, that secrecy is self-defeating, which is in the interest of neither the public nor law enforcement. It breeds suspicion, and it makes one wonder just what sort of behavior was covered up before video came along.

