Ex-city council president gets 1 year, 1 day in fraud case

The former president of a northwestern Pennsylvania city council has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison in what authorities said was the embezzlement of more than $70,000 from the anti-violence nonprofit she founded after her son’s shooting death.

Federal prosecutors said 54-year-old Sonya Arrington, who completed her lone four-year term on the Erie City Council in January 2020, also fraudulently received nearly $30,000 in Social Security disability payments.

Authorities said Arrington misused donations intended for Mothers Against Teen Violence from 2011 to 2018, using the group’s debit card to withdraw money 113 times at a casino and spent donated money on personal items.

The Erie Times-News reports that Senior U.S. District Judge David Cercone imposed less time than recommended for the wire fraud and false writing convictions but declined to spare her prison time, saying he was concerned that her actions had eroded public trust in charities.

Arrington tearfully apologized Monday, saying “I do accept accountability for what I did. It was wrong.” She said the death of her mother in 2006 and the shooting death of her son in January 2010 devastated her, and she found solace in playing slot machines at Presque Isle Downs & Casino.

“It was a peace,” Arrington said. “I didn’t have to listen to anyone — all I had to do was push a button.”

Defense attorney Leonard Ambrose cited “tremendous impact” of her community work and also pointed to his client's health issues.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold called for a sentence within the guideline range of more than two years, calling the nonprofit “a slush fund. Trabold also cited a lack of remorse, including Arrington's declining to resign from the council following her indictment even after she had confessed to the FBI.