Herd of buffalo seen wandering Arkansas neighborhood

Police in northwest Arkansas have rounded up and returned to its owner a herd of 14 buffalo that had gotten loose in a residential neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers rounded up the last of the fluffy cattle safely and without any known losses or injuries about 3 p.m. Monday, said Bella Vista Police Department spokeswoman Cassi Lapp.

Police in the city near the Missouri border had asked neighborhood residents in a Facebook post to avoid the area while the herd was afoot.

“We are attempting to redirect a herd of buffalo — no, that is not a typo — that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway,” police said on Facebook.

A brief video clip posted by the police department showed three buffalo ambling down a street with a house visible in the background.

Bella Vista is about 225 miles (360 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.