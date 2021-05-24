National Politics

Police shoot and kill carjacking suspect in an Athens park

The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga.

State law officers are investigating after police shot and killed a man in an Athens park.

Athens-Clarke County police responded to multiple 911 calls late Sunday morning about a man with a gun at Walker Park, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The officers were told that a man had carjacked someone at gunpoint in the park, the GBI said.

When officers found the stolen vehicle, 38-year-old Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano got out of the vehicle with a gun and began yelling at the officers, authorities said. The officers ordered Castellano to surrender, but he refused and was shot, the GBI said.

No officers were hurt.

Police say Castellano is suspected of threatening several people at the park, including children, with a gun before the officers confronted him.

