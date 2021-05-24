Police ID woman killed in early morning crash in Kansas City

Police have identified a woman killed in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend.

Suzanne Cole, 31, of Kansas City, died in the crash that happened at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Dodge pickup heading northbound apparently lost control of the vehicle, which slid across the grass median into the southbound traffic and hit a sedan head on, police said.

Cole was a passenger in the sedan, investigators said. The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital is in serious condition, but was later listed as stable.

Two men in the truck were also taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were investigating whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash.