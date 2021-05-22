North Carolina man charged with bail scheme

A North Carolina man bailed an inmate out of a Macon County jail twice using expired power of attorney paperwork, state officials said.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in a news release that Carol Dean Moore, 59, of Sylva, is charged with two counts of obstructing justice and one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to the arrest warrant, Moore received $600 from the inmate for his bail bond services. The offense occurred on Jan. 10, the news release said.

Macon County sheriff's deputies arrested Moore on May 20. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 3. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.