Police: 1 killed, 4 wounded in Southern California shooting

A woman was fatally shot and four other people were wounded during a fight in a Southern California neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

The violence erupted Tuesday evening in the Riverside County city of Hemet. No one was immediately arrested and the motive remained unknown, police said.

Dispatchers began receiving calls about a group of females fighting just before 6 p.m. and then calls reporting gunfire. The number of people involved was estimated at six to eight.

Officers found three adults with gunshot wounds at the scene and a Hemet hospital reported two more gunshot victims had made their way there.

One of the victims at the scene was a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and died after being flown to a county trauma center, police said.

Her name and those of the other victims were withheld.

A male victim found at the scene with serious gunshot wounds to a leg and his back was also taken to the trauma center. The third victim at the scene was taken to the Hemet hospital for treatment of a wound to his arm.

There were no further details about the other two victims, but no other deaths were expected, police said.

Police described the investigation as fluid and noted there was no immediate evidence that the shooting was gang-related.

Hemet is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.