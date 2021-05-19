Fort Gordon brigade leader fired over misconduct allegations

Allegations of misconduct have led to the firing of a brigade commander at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia.

Col. Matthew Foulk, commander of the Army’s 35th Signal Brigade (Lion Brigade), was removed from command Monday, the Army announced Tuesday. Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla, the 18th Airborne Corps Commander, said there was “a loss of confidence” in Foulk’s ability to command after the misconduct probe began, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

“We have full confidence in the soldiers and leaders of the 35th Signal ‘Lion’ Brigade and hold all leaders accountable for their actions,” Kurilla said in a statement.

Lt. Col. David Burnham, the deputy commander of the 35th Signal brigade, will assume interim command responsibility, officials said.

Col. Joe Buccino, spokesman for the corps, declined to comment on what the misconduct allegations involved.

Foulk assumed command of the brigade in July 2019. The 35th Signal Brigade, a separate brigade of the 18th Airborne Corps, is stationed at Fort Gordon.