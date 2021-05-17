Judge named in election dispute over 4-vote primary victory

A special judge has been appointed to hear an election dispute in northeast Mississippi.

Patricia Ann Douglas is suing to overturn the results of the April 6 Democratic primary for a Columbus City Council seat that former councilman Marty Turner won by four votes.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph last week appointed former Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts of Meridian to hear the case.

Douglas first contested the election with the Columbus Democratic Executive Committee. Douglas challenged the residency of eight voters and alleged four others cast improper absentee ballots. She asked the party committee to determine for whom the voters cast ballots and exclude their votes. Alternatively, she asked that a new election held.

The committee declined to act April 19, saying it lacked authority to do what Douglas wanted.

“I know where these people live, and they didn’t live at the address they listed,” Douglas said earlier. “I don’t plan to stop because what happened isn’t right and everybody knows it.”

Turner called the suit “a distraction.”

“I’m not worried at all because I know the truth," he said. "What I’m concentrating on is the people of Ward 4 and what they need.”

The primary winner faces incumbent Pierre Beard, an independent, in the June 8 general election.