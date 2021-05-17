Hampton announces new police chief

Hampton is getting a new police chief who brings 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

News outlets report that the city announced Monday that Mark Talbot, the police chief in Norristown, Pennsylvania, will assume command in July. Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Ferguson has been serving as interim chief since Terry Sult retired in April.

The 50-year-old native of Oxford, Pennsylvania, began his career as a corrections officer in Reading and later became an officer there. Talbot served as deputy chief and later director of the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation before becoming Norristown’s police chief.

During his time in Norristown, violent crimes in Norristown fell more than 50% in three years, and overall serious crimes fell 44%, according to the release. Norristown has about 34,000 residents, compared to Hampton, which has just under 135,000.

“My first goal in Hampton is to learn,” Talbot said in a statement. “I might know about policing, but I’m not an expert on what it means to live in Hampton. Learning about a community means learning about the people.”