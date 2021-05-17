Savannah police officer charged with cruelty to children

A Savannah police officer has been arrested and charged with cruelty to children.

The Savannah Police Department said officers were called Saturday to a house where Cpl. Vincent Miller was accused by a parent of suspicious acts against a two-year-old child. Video showed the 32-year-old Miller, who was off duty and at a neighbor's house, punctured the child with an unknown object.

Miller was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of cruelty to children. Online records show he remains jailed Monday without bail. It's unclear if Miller has a lawyer to speak for him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal inquiry, with the Chatham County district attorney deciding later whether to prosecute. The police department's internal affairs unit is also investigating.

Miller is a detective with Savannah's special victims unit, which investigates crimes of sex and abuse. The seven-year veteran of the Savannah Police Department has been placed on leave while the internal affairs inquiry is ongoing.