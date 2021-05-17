National Politics

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

The Associated Press

GRANDVIEW, Mo.

A 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died, authorities said.

Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said in a post on Twitter that an “apparent suicidal” person was at the park with a gun. Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bell said the person called 911 and said he had a gun and wanted to confront officers at the park.

He approached the Grandview officers aggressively before two officers fired their weapons at him, Bell said.

No officers were injured. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the patrol said.

  Comments  

National Politics

NC town’s police department moves from island to mainland

May 17, 2021 5:28 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service