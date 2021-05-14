Bay Springs mayoral race pits 2, incumbent and newcomer

A Mississippi mayor is preparing to face off against a political newcomer in municipal elections set for next month.

Bay Springs incumbent Mayor J.E. Smith is set to run against Donald Brown in a general election scheduled for June 8.

Both candidates are running as independents, WDAM-TV reported.

“Our current mayor has been a good mayor, but it’s just time for a little change and we want to move forward, and I want to be a voice for the younger generation that’s coming along because our future is our younger people,” said Brown, a supervisor for the City of Bay Springs' Maintenance Department for the past six years.

Brown said he wants to bring fresh ideas to the city.

“Lately it’s been kind of at a standstill and like I said, I’d like to see it move forward and progress and be in a place where everything you need is in Bay Springs and you don’t have to go elsewhere to find what you need,” Brown said.

Smith has been in office for 33 years. He said that exposure ultimately is his strength against his opponent.

“Well, I guess I’ll use a line that President Reagan did one time, ’I can’t help his youth and inexperience,” Smith said.

If re-elected, Smith said he will continue to focus on the city's growth.

“I want to try to attract more commercial businesses and industry and make sure I support the commercial businesses in the industry that we have in any way that I can,” Smith said.