Washington state man sentenced in attack on child

A man from Mill Creek, Washington state was sentenced to five years in prison after he held down a 12-year-old boy while his son stabbed him last year, a judge said.

Superior Court Judge Richard Okrent sentenced Martinez D. Mitchell, 44, on Tuesday after he was found guilty of third-degree assault last month in Snohomish County Superior Court, The Daily Herald reported.

“You decided to execute street justice on a kid who was bullying your kid,” Okrent told Mitch in court. “Fathers are supposed to be role models for their children.”

Police responded on June 10 to a stabbing at the Heatherwood Apartments, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of Seattle. Arriving officers found people kneeling and assisting a child on the ground who was stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

Police said the boy, who was not identified, was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he was treated for non-fatal injuries.

Charging documents said Mitchell's son, who was also not identified, and the injured boy lived in the same apartment complex and had thrown eggs at each other's homes and vehicles. Mitchell told police he didn’t know his son had a knife on him the night of the attack.

Mitchell turned himself into police the week of the attack and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on a first-degree assault charge, authorities said. He remained in custody through his sentencing hearing this week because he was unable to post $250,000 bail.

Mitchell told the court he felt sorry for his “negligence and poor judgment.”

Mitchell's son was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center in Everett. Second-degree assault charges against the boy were dismissed following a mental competency evaluation.