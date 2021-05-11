Washington state man gets 30 years for killing wife at work

A judge has sentenced a man in Washington state to more than 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his wife at work two years ago.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Langbehn sentenced Jeffery Phebus, 61, on Monday after he pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in April, The Daily Herald reported Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Phebus shot and killed his wife Rebecca Phebus, 57, on May 24, 2019, at the Achilles USA Inc. plastics manufacturing plant in Everett. Jeffery Phebus had been fired from the company a month earlier after it said he made a threat against an employee.

Police said Phebus entered his former workplace wearing a company jacket, went to a maintenance building and shot his wife.

His attorneys Christine Olson and Caroline Mann agreed in a plea deal with deputy prosecutor Matthew Pittman in suggesting a sentence at the high end of the 25- to 31-year sentencing range.

“The defendant forced Rebecca to live her final months under great fear for her life, and when he finally chose to snatch it from her and her loved ones, it was the result of deliberate planning and action,” Pittman said.

Rebecca Phebus “should be alive today, spending Mother’s Day with everyone who loves her. May should be a happy time,” her son Jeff Graves said in a letter read aloud in court Monday.

Police reports said the husband began harassing and threatening his estranged wife in January 2019 when she moved out of their Arlington home. Graves said Jeffrey Phebus also threatened him.

“I still have a protection order in place, and he has not once recanted his threat to kill me," Graves said.

The judge asked Phebus if he would like to say anything before she imposed a sentence.

“I’m sorry,” he said.