Montgomery surpassed in population by Alabama beach county

With declining population around Alabama's capital and thousands of new residents moving to the coast, Montgomery County has been surpassed in population by fast-growing Baldwin County, home to the state's largest beach communities and towns along Mobile Bay's eastern shore.

New estimates released by the Census Bureau show that with a population that dropped by 5,000 people to 225,000 in 2020, Montgomery County is now the fifth-largest county in the state behind Baldwin, which added 47,000 people to grow to more than 229,000 residents, al.com reported.

Baldwin grew faster than all of the state's other 66 counties over the decade, boosting its population by nearly 26%. Alabama’s population growth trailed the U.S. as a whole, adding about 5% since 2010 to a little over 5 million residents in 2020.

Census estimates show nearly 6,000 more people moved into Baldwin from somewhere else in the United States than moved out between 2019 and 2020. The net increase in in-migration was second in Alabama behind only Madison County, home to Huntsville.

“It’s not a regional shift or a rearrangement,” said Lee Lawson, chief executive of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. “The majority of our growth is from outside our region, which is a positive. And the good news about our growth is that our job growth has mirrored our population growth. For me, that is the biggest plus and validator."

The population decline in Montgomery fits a pattern seen in cities nationwide. The most urban counties in the nation lost residents or experienced slower growth, the Census found.