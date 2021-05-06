National Politics

Man dies in Dodge City after crash while fleeing officers

The Associated Press

DODGE CITY, Kan.

A Garden City man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash while he was fleeing law enforcement officers on Sunday.

Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr said Wednesday that Luis Salgado, 23, was injured when his car hit a power pole and rolled several times, throwing him from the vehicle.

Salgado was a suspect in a stabbing in Garden City, The Dodge City Globe reported.

Carr said the chase began early Sunday in Gray County, when a deputy spotted Salgado's vehicle near Cimarron on Highway 50.

The pursuit went into Ford County and ended after a tire deflation device was used west of Dodge City. Carr said the driver continued into Dodge City, where he went off the road, hit the pole and rolled several times.

Carr said Wednesday the incident remains under investigation.

  Comments  

Business

Black religious leaders decry Missouri bills as biased

May 06, 2021 12:35 PM

Business

Casino, lottery bill heads to debate in Alabama House

May 06, 2021 12:33 PM

National Politics

Regents appoint new president at Wichita State University

May 06, 2021 12:33 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service