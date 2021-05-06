Giuliani ignores damage lies did to voting company, it argues

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani’s request to toss out a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems Inc. ignores extensive allegations that his election fraud statements caused serious financial damage to the voting machine company, according to a court filing.

Giuliani, accused of exploiting unsupported election claims to hawk gold coins, cigars and nutrition supplements on a podcast, argued in a motion to dismiss the suit that the company improperly sought “exorbitant” damages without identifying any harm it suffered from his public comments. While representing former president Donald Trump in his failed effort to reverse the 2020 election result, Giuliani made claims that software used by Dominion machines changed votes.

Dominion said the impact of the former New York mayor’s “viral disinformation campaign” was clear: It “destroyed” the resale value of a business that had been worth as much as $500 million and forced Dominion to spend more than $500,000 on security for employees. The claims are projected to result in lost profits of $200 million over the next five years and to upend Dominion’s business in states that are now balking at using its machines, the company said.

“These are just a few exemplars of the detailed allegations plaintiffs set forth in their complaint,” Denver-based Dominion said in the filing. “The losses plaintiffs have suffered as a result of Giuliani’s conduct become more specific over time and indeed have grown since the complaint was filed.”

Giuliani’s lawyer on the case, Joseph Sibley, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the filing.