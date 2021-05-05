Meridian’s chief administration officer to resign

As Meridian Mayor Percy Bland's last day nears, changes are on the horizon for the outgoing administration.

Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly announced Tuesday he will be resigning before the two-term mayor's last day in office on June 30.

Kelly told the Meridian City Council he plans to retire on May 21, WTOK-TV reported.

“He’s a top shelf guy. Of course, he has great leadership and management skills. He did it at Mississippi Power, and he did it the last 15 or 16 months here,” Bland said.

Jimmie Smith defeated Bland in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for mayor. Smith won 57.7% of the vote while Bland garnered 42.3%, preliminary results showed. Smith now faces Robert J. Ray, a Republican, and current Ward 5 council member Weston Lindermann, an Independent, in the June 8 general election.

Kelly said he plans to spend more time with his 8-month-old grandson and also start a new business venture.

Kelly began his post just one day after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Mississippi.

“To lead this city through the ups and downs and the turmoil that COVID created, was one of the things I was proud to be a part of,” he said.

Public Safety Director Doug Stephens will serve as interim CAO until the end of Bland’s tenure.