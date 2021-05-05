Lawsuit seeks removal of Iredell County Confederate monument

A coalition has filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of a Confederate monument that stands in front of Iredell County's government center.

News outlets report that the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Iredell County Superior Court calls for an order directing the Iredell Board of County Commissioners to move the statue from the grounds of the government center, the former county courthouse.

The plaintiffs are a coalition of county residents, state and local NAACP chapters and a local clergy group.

A release from the group alleges the Confederate monument “celebrates slavery, secession, and white supremacy while posing a threat to public safety and draining the public purse, all in violation of multiple provisions of the North Carolina Constitution.”

In early March, the board passed a resolution favoring the removal, but reversed course weeks later saying the monument owners rejected any movement.