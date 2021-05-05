Mocksville to dissolve police department

Officials in Mocksville are dissolving the town's police department and entering a contract with the county sheriff's office.

News outlets report that the town board voted Tuesday to dissolve the department and approved a $1.3 million, 3-year contract with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services starting July 1. The board cites a more than $1 million savings for the town over several years.

Currently, the police department schedules two officers to patrol on average, but the contract would provide three to four deputies to be on patrol around the clock, the town said.

Kenneth Gamble, the town’s new manager, said he suggested the board approve the contract because of the town’s financial position.

The change is best for the town and taxpayers, Mayor Will Marklin said after the vote. He said officers will have the opportunity to apply for new positions with the sheriff’s office. About 20 people will lose their jobs.