National Politics

Security fencing removed from Washington Capitol campus

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The security fencing around buildings on Washington state’s Capitol campus was removed Tuesday, four months after the barriers went up during national unrest tied to the presidential election.

The Olympian reports enhanced security measures have been in place since January. A crowd of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the gates to the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6, the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Jan. 8 he had activated the Washington State National Guard to be in Olympia with State Patrol and local law enforcement ahead of the first day of the state’s 2021 legislative session Jan. 11. Groups had announced, then publicly canceled protest plans that included entering the Legislative Building, which has been closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions.

Calls to remove the fence from Republican state lawmakers were unheeded during the 105-day legislative session that ended April 25. Democratic leaders in the legislature said they defer to security experts on that call, such as State Patrol. In mid-March, the restricted area reopened to pedestrian access from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

  Comments  

National Politics

Atlanta mayor names interim police chief to role permanently

May 04, 2021 12:01 PM

News

Congress, White House plan action on maternal health policies

Celebrities

Chicago Auto Show to return in July after coronavirus hiatus

May 04, 2021 11:57 AM

Business

Baby dies after father killed in barrage of police gunfire

May 04, 2021 11:53 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service