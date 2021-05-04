Atlanta mayor names interim police chief to role permanently

Atlanta's mayor on Tuesday named Rodney Bryant permanent police chief nearly a year after he stepped into the role on an interim basis.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she would ask the City Council to confirm Bryant immediately. The announcement came during a news conference to address public safety after a weekend that saw 12 reported shootings in the city, including one that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

“I don't want there to be any question of whether or not I have confidence in the leadership of Chief Bryant,” Bottoms said, calling him a “capable, able, solid leader.”

Bryant was named interim chief in June after the previous chief, Erika Shields, stepped down following the shooting of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police officer. Shields was named chief of police in Louisville, Kentucky, in January.

Bottoms said that after the mayoral election in November, she or whoever wins can decide whether it is appropriate to launch a national search for a new police chief.