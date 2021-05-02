National Politics

With Miss. lottery threshold met, education to get proceeds

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi lottery proceeds have surpassed $80 million for the fiscal year, meaning money spent on scratch tickets and other games is now going to education through June.

Mississippi passed the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law in 2018. The first $80 million in lottery proceeds for each fiscal year goes to improvements to roads and bridges, with the remaining earmarked for education.

The budget year runs from July 1 through June 30.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is the private company that runs the lottery. Mississippi Lottery projects proceeds this fiscal year to be around $115 million, which means education will receive about $35 million, WTOK-TV reports.

  Comments  

National Politics

Georgia courthouse needs extensive repairs after flooding

May 02, 2021 11:08 AM

Business

Valdosta launches transit system after years of debate

May 02, 2021 11:04 AM

National Politics

Sheriff’s office asks for deadly force training simulator

May 02, 2021 10:58 AM

National Politics

Bill raising SC marriage age to 18 takes 1st step in Senate

May 02, 2021 10:52 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service