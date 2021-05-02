National Politics

Georgia courthouse needs extensive repairs after flooding

The Associated Press

ALBANY, Ga.

A courthouse in southwest Georgia needs extensive repairs after a water leak caused flooding throughout the building.

Officials determined a leaky water line connected to a third-floor coffee machine went undetected for two days before unleashing a soggy mess inside the Albany Dougherty Judicial Building, WALB-TV reported.

Heidi Minnick, facilities management director for Dougherty County, said water gushed down a stairway like a waterfall.

"When we came in, it looked like a hose was on, like the ones you have in your backyard,” Minnick said.

That was in early April. The building is dry now but remains closed. Minnick said roughly one-third of the building will need some type of repairs. Carpet, cabinets and wallpaper all need replacing. County officials are waiting on insurance adjusters to give a cost estimate.

No date has been set for reopening the judicial building, though officials say they hope it will be sometime over the summer.

  Comments  

Business

Valdosta launches transit system after years of debate

May 02, 2021 11:04 AM

National Politics

Sheriff’s office asks for deadly force training simulator

May 02, 2021 10:58 AM

National Politics

Bill raising SC marriage age to 18 takes 1st step in Senate

May 02, 2021 10:52 AM

Celebrities

Italian rapper accuses state TV of attempted censorship

May 02, 2021 10:29 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service