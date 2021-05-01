US climate envoy Kerry calls on China to do more for environment

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called in comments published on Saturday for further commitments to environmental action in the lead-up to the G20 meeting of major industrialized and emerging economies in Rome in October.

"It will also be an opportunity to check in on these major economies, these major emitters, and especially the ones that didn’t offer much in the way of new ambition at our climate summit," Kerry said in an interview with La Stampa newspaper, published on Saturday. He was referring to the recent climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Kerry called the G20 meeting a very important point on the road to the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) due to be held in Glasgow in November.

Describing China as the country doing the most harm to the environment, Kerry, a former U.S. secretary of state, said recent Chinese statements were positive first steps.

"It would be game-changing if China announced a suspension of its funding for coal projects beyond its borders," Kerry said. "I’m hopeful that Beijing will further raise its climate ambitions before COP26."

"Equally important to any announcement will be follow-up implementation and accountability," he added.