Gayle Manchin, wife of senator, to co-chair commission

The U.S. Senate confirmed Gayle Manchin, an educator and former West Virginia official married to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Biden nominated Manchin to the post in the federal-state partnership that promotes economic development across West Virginia and parts of 12 other states in Appalachia.

“I am pleased the Senate has confirmed my wife, Gayle Manchin, to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Sen. Manchin said in a statement Thursday. “ARC is a vital partner to all those working and living in Appalachia, and I know that Gayle will bring the experience and skills necessary to successfully lead the commission as it serves the region.”

Gayle Manchin is a former West Virginia secretary of education and was once president of the state's board of education. She was first lady of West Virginia when Joe Manchin served as governor from 2005 to 2010.