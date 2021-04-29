Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024? Trump says he’d consider it

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “would be considered” as a potential vice presidential running mate if he runs again in 2024, former President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump, speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network, said DeSantis would “certainly” be a consideration for vice president, and called him a “friend” and a “great guy.”

“He’s a friend of mine,” Trump said. “I endorsed Ron, and after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocket ship. He’s done a great job as governor.”

Trump said the idea of a Trump-DeSantis ticket seems to have appeal.

“A lot of people like that — you know, I’m just saying what I read and what you read — they love that ticket,” Trump said.

“But certainly, Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy.”

Trump told Bartiromo he is “100%” considering running for president in 2024.

Trump’s consideration of DeSantis highlights the rift between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump attacked after Pence refused to play a more active role in reversing the outcome of the 2020 election.

DeSantis has scored points with Republican followers for issues such as his stance on COVID-19, which recently included the Florida House approving a measure that limits local emergency orders and institutes a permanent ban on COVID-19 vaccine passports.