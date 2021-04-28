Beshear seeks federal disaster aid for more counties

Gov. Andy Beshear requested additional federal assistance Wednesday to cover more Kentucky counties that suffered damage from widespread flooding in February and March.

The request comes days after President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration that included public assistance for 25 counties and individual assistance for people in nine counties.

The governor asked federal officials to do damage assessments in 26 counties that also reported significant damage to residences. Those counties are: Anderson, Bell, Boyd, Calloway, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Todd, Warren and Woodford.

“Impacted Kentuckians in these counties are in dire need of individual assistance in the aftermath of this historic flood event that has already totaled more than $72 million in damages,” Beshear said. “We have taken quick action to request more federal funding for more counties impacted to make sure we help affected people and businesses get back to their lives and livelihoods.”

U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers and Andy Barr last week urged additional assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expand the disaster declaration for several counties in their districts.

The assessments will take place in the coming weeks, the governor's office said Wednesday.