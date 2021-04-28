League of Women Voters to host town hall on redistricting

The Kentucky League of Women Voters will host a statewide virtual town hall to discuss the state's upcoming redistricting process.

The event on May 5 will feature two national experts on the issue: activist and filmmaker Robert Millman and University of Kentucky College of Law professor Joshua A. Douglas, a statement from the organization said. It can be viewed on the league’s website and Facebook page.

The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the redistricting process and how to ensure that the public's voice is heard, the statement said.

Every 10 years states are required to redraw congressional and state legislative boundaries following release of U.S. Census data to assure the “one person, one vote” mandate.

The initial release of figures Monday from the U.S. Census Bureau put Kentucky’s population at 4.5 million. Kentucky will maintain its six seats in the U.S. House with the new political dynamic of Republicans now being fully in charge of the upcoming round of mapping district boundaries.