CDC says fully vaccinated people do not need face masks for most outdoor activities

Fully vaccinated people can exercise and attend small gatherings outdoors without wearing face masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in revised public health guidance Monday as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up immunizations in the U.S.

The new guidelines, unveiled by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on a conference call with reporters, defines fully vaccinated people as those who have gone 14 days since receiving their final shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson cures.

Small gatherings are loosely defined in the guidelines, but Walensky said they include events like dinners and socializing at bars.

“If you are fully vaccinated, things are much safer for you,” Walensky said.

The CDC guidelines stress that masks should still be worn by those who are not yet fully vaccinated.

Masks should also be worn in indoor settings and at large-scale events like concerts, regardless of vaccination status, the guidelines say.