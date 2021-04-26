National Politics

Census: Washington state population increases to 7.7 million

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The population of Washington state grew by nearly 15% over the past 10 years to more than 7.7 million, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

That was a much sharper pace of increase than the national population, which rose by 7.4%, the second-slowest ever. Census officials say the 2020 U.S. population is now more than 331.4 million.

Despite Washington’s population jump it won’t be getting any more U.S. House seats. It’s number will stay at 10.

Oregon was one of the states that will get another U.S. representative, going from five to six seats.

