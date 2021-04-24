Kemp appoints new prosecutor to Alapaha Judicial Circuit

A judicial circuit in Georgia has a new top prosecutor.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday appointed Chase Studstill as district attorney of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Studstill will fill the vacancy left by Dick Perryman, who was promoted to superior court judge of the Alapaha circuit.

The circuit is comprised of Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties.

Studstill has a bachelor’s degree in history from Valdosta State University and a law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law. Since 2017, he has been a public defender in the Tift Judicial Circuit.