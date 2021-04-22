Kemp floor leader quitting House to work for Georgia Tech

A prominent Republican is leaving the state House to become a Georgia Tech administrator.

The school announced Thursday that it is hiring Rep. Bert Reeves of Marietta to be its vice president of institute relations.

Reeves, first elected to represent a Cobb County district in 2014, has been a floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp, meaning he advocates for bills that Kemp supports.

Georgia Tech said Reeves, a lawyer, was selected after a national search. While at Georgia Tech, Reeves served as the school mascot “Buzz” from 1997 to 2000. He has backed the school in a General Assembly that can be dominated by University of Georgia supporters.

Reeves is the third House member to announce he is resigning in recent weeks. Savannah Democrat Mickey Stephens and Vidalia Republican Greg Morris announced their resignations earlier. Morris was elected by fellow lawmakers to the board of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Kemp will have to set special elections to replace all three.

Reeves will start work May 1 at Georgia Tech, overseeing government and community relations and economic development.

"I have learned firsthand how important Georgia Tech is to this state, and I am prepared to lead the Institute Relations team to new heights as we continue to enhance our value to Georgia,” Reeves said in a statement.