Five-day a week school requirement on its way to SC governor

A resolution requiring South Carolina schools to offer in-person classes to students five days a week starting April 26 and for all of next school year is on its way to the governor's desk.

The House approved the Senate-passed measure Wednesday. It also includes a requirement that districts must pay teachers more next school year if they have them directly teaching students who are in person and those online at the same time

Every school system in the state plans to meet the April 26 deadline, the South Carolina Department of Education said Wednesday. Only three of the 79 districts across the state don't currently have a five-day in-person teaching option.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he would sign the resolution.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association backs the proposal, especially the part that tries to prevent making teachers work in class and online at the same time.

“While some families may still need a virtual learning model next year, their student deserves to have a fully dedicated virtual instructor, not a teacher trying to work with two different groups at the same time," the organization said in a statement.

The bill also allows retired state employees to return to public education and earn up to $50,000 and not affect their retirement benefits to help with any staffing problems with COVID-19.