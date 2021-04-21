Police ID man killed in triple shooting in Kansas City

Police have identified a man killed in a triple shooting in Kansas City earlier this week.

Marquis Hooker, 20, died at a hospital following the early Monday shooting that also injured two others, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday, when officers were called to 67th and Paseo. Officers on the way to the scene were notified that a vehicle carrying three shooting victims had arrived at a Kansas City hospital, and officers also were sent to the hospital.

Police have said one of the surviving victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the third victim is expected to recover.

Homicide detectives were sent to canvas the area of the shooting for witnesses, while crime scene investigators processed the area for evidence, police said. No arrests had been reported in the shooting by Wednesday morning.