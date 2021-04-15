Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises $4.9M for Arkansas race

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once President Donald Trump’s press secretary, reported raising more than $4.8 million in her race for Arkansas governor, which she said was the most money ever raised in a quarter by a campaign in the state.

“Our message of limiting government and advancing education and opportunity is clearly resonating,” Sanders said in a statement. She is running to replace Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, who can’t run again because of term limits.

Sanders reported raising $3.9 million in contributions for the state’s primary and $909,000 toward the general election. Among the candidates giving the state limit of $2,800 for each race were her parents, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet, filings show.