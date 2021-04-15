Former Vice President Mike Pence undergoes heart procedure

Former Vice President Mike Pence received a pacemaker Wednesday.

Pence underwent the procedure at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia, according to a statement.

He is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity soon, according to the statement.

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute. ... My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated health care professionals,” Pence said in the statement.

In 2016, Pence, then the governor of Indiana, disclosed his medical history after being nominated to be Donald Trump’s vice president. Pence said he had an asymptomatic left bundle branch block.

During the past two weeks, Pence said he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate. After consulting with his doctors, Pence decided to undergo the procedure.