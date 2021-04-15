Police: Officer fired at suspect during confrontation

An officer who said he felt threatened and requested backup during an early-morning confrontation fired his gun at a fleeing suspect early Thursday in Hollywood, police said.

The incident unfolded as the officer was working in downtown Hollywood around 2:45 a.m., spokesman Christian Lata told news outlets.

Lata said the officer felt threatened and fired his gun as the suspect fled in a vehicle, which was involved in a crash a short time later.

Police found the man hiding in the backyard of a nearby home, WPLG reported.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Lata said no one was injured in the shooting.

Police have not released any details about what led to the shooting.