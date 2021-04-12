Michigan congressman goes public on PTSD from US Capitol attack

DETROIT — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee has been seeing a therapist to help him with PTSD resulting from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Michigan congressman told MSNBC.

Kildee's decision to go public about his experience drew plaudits from those who see it as a huge step forward in removing stigma from mental health issues.

Kildee, a Democrat, was trapped inside the House chamber as a pro-Trump mob tried to force its way inside the chamber while Capitol police barricaded the doors and took other steps to try to prevent such a breach. One police officer and one rioter were killed in the attack.

Dan Kildee is the U.S. Rep. for Michigan's 5th Congressional District.

On Monday, Kildee and his therapist joined "Hallie Jackson Reports" on MSNBC.

After the event, “I thought I was fine," Kildee said.

"It was after I got home and I started looking at some of the video from the event. I thought it was a few dozen people. It was hundreds and hundreds of people, violent people, and that triggered an emotional and physical reaction. I had a lot of tension in my chest and breathing was difficult. I became really irritable.”

Kildee said a friend in Congress suggested he reach out to Dr. Jim Gordon, the author of “Transforming Trauma,” who has worked with survivors of traumatic events around the world, from the massacres during the 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo to the 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Kildee called Gordon, and the doctor recognized signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and a condition known as "hyper vigilance." Gordon, who also appeared on the program, said symptoms can arise from such situations when feelings of fight or flight get prolonged.

Kildee said he held sessions with Gordon almost every Saturday, learned meditation techniques and other skills, and now hopes to organize group sessions for colleagues in Congress.

Kildee's interview drew praise Monday.

Jason Moser, a psychology professor and director of clinical training for doctoral candidates at Michigan State University in East Lansing, said it is significant when someone in a position like the one Kildee is in is willing to speak publicly about mental health issues.

It shows "anyone can be dealing with mental health issues, even someone you may look up to, and even someone with power and influence," Moser said.

"We know many, many more people struggle with mental health issues than get help."

Moser said things are changing and more people are willing to open up about mental health treatment than in the past. For instance, champion Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps has done commercials for Talkspace Online Therapy, which allows people to connect with mental health professionals quickly and easily online, any time of the day or night, seven days a week.

"I think people in public office — not just celebrities, but people in public office — just reach a different set of people," Moser said. "The larger the number of people you can reach with this type of message, the better."

Ron Fournier, president of the Lansing public affairs firm Truscott Rossman, also praised Kildee, on Twitter.

"What a gift Rep. Dan Kildee has given us — opening up about therapy over 1/6 PTSD to fight the stigma around mental health care," Fournier said.

Kildee, born in Flint, was first elected to Congress in 2012 after holding various positions in Genesee County government, including treasurer.

He succeeded his uncle, Dale Kildee, who represented the Flint area in Congress for 36 years.

“This is not something I ever expected to experience, not something that I anticipated," Kildee said in the interview. "We all carry it around with us, every one of us … it’s a day I’ll never forget.”

———